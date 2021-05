A Winnipeg man has been charged after allegedly threatening an East St. Paul business.

Selkirk RCMP responded at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they say a former employee was threatening to attend the business with a gun.

As the former employee resided in Winnipeg, RCMP contacted Winnipeg police, who arrested the suspect a home in the city.

The 34-year-old from Winnipeg has been charged with three counts of uttering threats. He was released from custody on conditions.

RCMP continue to investigate.