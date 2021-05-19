Manitoba to Begin Booking Second Dose COVID-19 Vaccinations













WINNIPEG — Manitoba will start taking bookings for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

The province says only those with certain priority health conditions will be eligible to book their second shot, including:

Hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis

Liver cirrhosis due to any cause or portal hypertension

Severe heart failure

Certain cancers, specific cancer treatments

Certain medications

Have received or are on the list to receive a solid organ transplant

Have received a stem cell transplant or CAR-T therapy at least three months ago

Down syndrome

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Individuals receiving home care more than four times/week

People receiving 24/7 CLDS supports (or as per family physician determination of equivalent levels of family support)

Those who book will also have to remember the date and kind of vaccine they received for a first dose. That information can be obtained on the Shared Health website or by calling your local public health office. A second consent form will also have to be filled out and printed to ensure your health status hasn’t changed since the first shot.

Manitoba expects everyone who is eligible to have received their first dose by June 9 or earlier. All second doses are expected to be completed by July 31.

Vaccine appointments can be made by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) or visiting ProtectMB.ca.

Vaccine Briefing – May 19, 2021 by ChrisDca on Scribd