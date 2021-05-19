Home » The Canadian Press » Two COVID-19 Patients Transferred to Ontario as Manitoba ICU Beds Fill Up

Two COVID-19 Patients Transferred to Ontario as Manitoba ICU Beds Fill Up

May 19, 2021 2:29 PM | The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

A person wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has transferred some COVID-19 patients to northwestern Ontario because of growing demand for intensive care hospital beds.

Shared Health, the body that co-ordinates clinical care in Manitoba, says two stable, COVID-positive patients were transferred to Thunder Bay Tuesday.

The agency says critical care capacity in Manitoba is at significant risk, and the transfer freed up much-needed bed space.

The Manitoba government has already said the demand for intensive care beds is near record levels as the province faces the third wave of the pandemic.

The Opposition New Democrats say the government failed to plan for the third wave and expand hospital capacity.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson says the province is in the process of putting more staff in place to add more intensive care beds.

