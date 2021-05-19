Home » News » Take Pride Winnipeg Receives $55K Grant for Summer Hires

Take Pride Winnipeg Receives $55K Grant for Summer Hires

May 19, 2021 12:28 PM | News

Take Pride Winnipeg

Take Pride Winnipeg has been awarded a $55,000 grant to beautify the city’s parks and downtown this summer.

The grant, being provided by the City of Winnipeg, will allow the organization to hire 10 students and a supervisor from July 1 until September 6, 2021.

“During the pandemic, our city parks are providing valuable outdoor spaces for residents in our community to safely enjoy,” said Mayor Brian Bowman, in a statement.

“Parks are important spaces that promote active living and healthy communities. With increased use of our parks, there is a need for additional cleanup and that’s why I’m pleased to support Take Pride Winnipeg.”

The students will work throughout the city, cleaning and emptying containers, as well as spending time working to help Business Improvements Zones with their litter pickup programs.


