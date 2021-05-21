Indigenous Manitobans Can Soon Begin Booking Second-Dose Vaccines











WINNIPEG — Indigenous people in Manitoba can begin making their second-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week.

Beginning Monday, May 24 at 11:45 a.m., Indigenous people, including First Nations, Inuit and Métis, can book their vaccines at supersites, pop-up clinics or urban Indigenous clinics.

People can receive their second dose at a different clinic than where they received their first dose, as long as the clinic is offering the same type of vaccine. To book a second-dose appointment, individuals must have:

Received a Pfizer vaccine 21 days before their second-dose appointment date

Received a Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment date

“This approach to second-dose eligibility will benefit all Manitobans,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead, Vaccine Immunization Task Force.

“Our data has shown that First Nations people are more vulnerable to the virus for a number of systemic reasons and we’re seeing First Nations people are being admitted to hospital more frequently. The more people we can fully vaccinate, the safer our communities will be and we expect the strain will ease on our health-care system.”

Manitobans with priority health conditions can begin making their second-dose vaccine appointments at 11:45 a.m., while another group of eligible cohorts will be announced next week.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) or visiting ProtectMB.ca.