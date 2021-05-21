Independent Investigation Clears Winnipeg Officer in Shooting Death of Man in March











By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s police watchdog has cleared an officer who shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Winnipeg.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) says the shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 10.

It says Winnipeg police officers responded to a call of a man attacking another man with a weapon.

The agency did not identify what weapon was reported on the call.

The IIU says when officers arrived, they “engaged” with the man, “resulting in an officer discharging their firearm” and striking him.

He was transported to Health Sciences Centre where he later died.

The IIU says its investigators interviewed four officers and five civilian witnesses.

It says the agency’s director concluded there were no grounds to justify any charges against the officer.

The IIU did not name the officer or the shooting victim.