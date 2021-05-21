What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over May Long Weekend











Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg on Victoria Day, Monday, May 24.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many stores within the above malls remain closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Please visit the website of the mall you wish to attend to confirm your preferred retailer is open for business.

Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 24, with the exception of True North Square, which will be closed. Extended hours are in effect this weekend at many locations. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, May 24.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only) — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, May 24, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Libraries

All library branches will be closed on Sunday, May 23 and on Monday, May 24.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, May 24.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses are open on Monday, May 24.