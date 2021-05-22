Winnipeg Police Investigating Burrows Avenue Homicide













Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a home in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue.

Officers were called to the residence just before 4 p.m. on Thursday and located a deceased individual.

An autopsy revealed the death to be a homicide. The victim has been identified as Trevor Clayton Dorion, 33, of Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made and the homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).