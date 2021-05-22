Home » News » Winnipeg Police Investigating Burrows Avenue Homicide

Winnipeg Police Investigating Burrows Avenue Homicide

May 22, 2021 11:39 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Logo CrestWinnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a home in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue.

Officers were called to the residence just before 4 p.m. on Thursday and located a deceased individual.

An autopsy revealed the death to be a homicide. The victim has been identified as Trevor Clayton Dorion, 33, of Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made and the homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


Tags: Crime | Death | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS

Access Credit Union

Learn more about Access Credit Union mortgages