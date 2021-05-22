476 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 6 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 47,977.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the P.1 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,984 active cases, 41,965 people have recovered, and 241 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 53 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,028.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 24 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 26 cases in the Northern health region

• 22 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 44 cases in the Southern Health region

• 360 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,557 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 743,131.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.