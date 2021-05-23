461 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 1 Death











47 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 48,436.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

Health officials say there are 5,072 active cases, 42,335 people have recovered, and 259 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 53 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,029.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 25 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 30 cases in the Northern health region

• 31 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 76 cases in the Southern Health region

• 299 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,204 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 746,507.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.