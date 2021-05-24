353 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 353 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 48,787.

Health officials say there are 5,061 active cases, 42,693 people have recovered, and 260 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 55 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,033.

Monday’s cases include:

• 15 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 11 cases in the Northern health region

• 21 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 37 cases in the Southern Health region

• 269 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,973 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 749,515.

Updated death information won’t be provided until Tuesday.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.