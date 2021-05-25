Man Killed in Crash with Train in RM of Brokenhead













A collision between a train and a semi-truck has killed a 46-year-old man from the RM of Brokenhead.

Beausejour RCMP responded to the crash on Monday afternoon on Provincial Road 44 East, between PR 68N and PR 69N.

When officers arrived, the man was being extricated from the semi and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say the semi, which didn’t have a trailer attached to it at the time, was travelling northbound on PR 44 E, stopped at the railroad crossing, and then proceeded through the intersection and was struck by the train.

The 16-year-old boy driving the semi was receiving driver training at the time of the collision. He received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate.