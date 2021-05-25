259 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 49,046.

Two additional deaths were also reported today:

• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Four additional deaths were reported on Monday:

• A man in his 40s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 50 from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,945 active cases, 43,066 people have recovered, and 253 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 59 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,035.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 15 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 14 cases in the Northern health region

• 15 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 28 cases in the Southern Health region

• 187 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,398 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 751,948.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.