Winnipeg Woman Held Captive on Manitoba First Nation













Manitoba RCMP have charged a man from Ebb and Flow First Nation after a Winnipeg woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Dauphin and Ste Rose du Lac RCMP responded to a residence in the community on May 20, where they found a 44-year-old woman from Winnipeg had been held against her will and sexually assaulted over a period of time.

She managed to leave the home and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Blaine Lindsay Malcolm, 54, from Ebb and Flow First Nation, has been charged with numerous offences. He remains in custody and was to appear in Dauphin court today.

RCMP continue to investigate.