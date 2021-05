Woman Arrested Following Homicide in Little Grand Rapids

May 25, 2021 10:50 AM | News













Manitoba RCMP have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide in Little Grand Rapids over the long weekend.

A 66-year-old woman was assaulted at a home in the community and pronounced deceased just after midnight on Monday.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old woman at the scene and she remains in custody.

No further details have been released.

RCMP continue to investigate.