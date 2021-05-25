Manitoba Extends Ban on All Social Gatherings to Saturday













WINNIPEG — New public health measures brought in over the May long weekend in Manitoba are being extended until May 29.

Tougher restrictions announced last week, including a ban on all indoor/outdoor social gatherings outside of your household, were to expire on Wednesday, May 26.

Other restrictions being extended include only allowing one person per household to enter a retail business, with some exceptions, such as a single parent with children or someone who requires a caregiver

Many businesses and organizations will remain closed for in-person service including gyms and fitness clubs, restaurants and bars, personal service businesses, museums, galleries and libraries

“We need the full participation of all Manitobans in order for these strict public health measures to work so we can bend our COVID curve back down and protect our health-care system. We need Manitobans to do two things – get your vaccine as soon as possible and follow the public health orders,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

The new public health measures will expire on Saturday, May 29 at 12:01 a.m.

“Our health-care system is facing critical pressures, our health-care workers are strained and our public health orders provide clear direction on how to prevent further spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“Even if we see case numbers decrease, the hospitalization and ICU numbers are expected to climb in the coming days and weeks which is concerning for all of us. It is crucial that Manitobans continue to follow the public orders and significantly limit their close contacts to we can protect our health-care system and the Manitobans that are depending on it.”