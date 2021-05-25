Winnipeg Police Probe Two Separate Homicides













Winnipeg police are investigating two separate homicides within a couple of days of each other.

The first occurred in the first 100 block of Henry Avenue last Sunday.

First responders found a man who had already succumbed to his injuries after being seriously injured at around 2:30 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw, 30, of Winnipeg.

The second homicide occurred at around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Magnus Avenue.

Police say a man was injured and transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The investigations into both incidents are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).