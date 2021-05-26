Bell Expands 5G to Two More Manitoba Communities













WINNIPEG — Bell has powered up its 5G wireless network to include two additional Manitoba communities.

People living and working in St. Andrews and Stonewall will now have ultra-fast 5G connectivity, bringing Bell’s rollout of the next-generation wireless technology to nine Manitoba regions.

“Bell fibre and wireless networks will be the backbone of Manitoba’s economy into the future, delivering the better and faster connections that are already transforming the way Manitobans live and do business,” said Ryan Klassen, vice-chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada.

The latest addition of 5G builds on the service extended to Brandon, Cornwallis, East St. Paul, Elton, Selkirk, Steinbach and Winnipeg.

Bell’s 5G network can reach mobile data speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps in ideal situations, covering approximately 35 percent of the Canadian population and on track to cover up to 70 percent by the end of the year.