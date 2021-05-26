312 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 312 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 49,356.

One additional death was also reported:

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home.

Health officials say there are 4,792 active cases, 43,529 people have recovered, and 253 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 57 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,035.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 7 cases in the Northern health region

• 11 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 34 cases in the Southern Health region

• 240 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,297 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 754,338.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.