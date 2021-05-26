Assiniboine Park’s Gardens at The Leaf Opening in July













WINNIPEG — Visitors to Assiniboine Park this summer are in for a treat with the opening of the Gardens at The Leaf.

The gardens occupy nearly 30 acres in the southeast corner of the park and complete the outdoor phase of The Leaf — Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

“The opening of these new gardens will return a significant and beautifully revitalized area of Assiniboine Park to our community for year-round enjoyment,” said Margaret Redmond, president and CEO, Assiniboine Park Conservancy, in a statement.

“Over the past year, we have been reminded of the value of public parks and greenspace and how important these places are to our health and well-being. I am grateful to our hard-working staff, project partners, and donors who have helped bring this vision to life and look forward to welcoming visitors to the Gardens at The Leaf this summer!”

The attraction includes six unique gardens: Indigenous Peoples Garden, Kitchen Garden, Sensory Garden, Performance Garden, Seasonal Garden and The Grove.

Horticulturalists began planting the gardens last year and laid more than 10,000 square feet of sod. Park officials say more than 36,000 perennials, grasses, shrubs, and trees have already been planted in the new gardens with another 2,000 to be planted this year.

Plans for next year include planting an additional 200 trees, 2,000 shrubs, and 2,700 perennials. Once all plantings are complete, well over 600 new trees will have been planted as part of this project.

The Gardens at The Leaf will officially open on July 9.