IIU Looking into Police Crash Near Winnipegosis













Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into a collision last weekend involving an RCMP vehicle.

The IIU was notified by police on May 21 regarding a crash that occurred that same day just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20, approximately five kilometres south of Winnipegosis.

A police officer was conducting traffic enforcement with the cruiser’s emergency lights activated when they were completing a U-turn. A collision occurred with another vehicle involving two people. One of the vehicle’s occupants, a female, was transported to Dauphin Hospital for treatment for a fractured rib and ankle.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.