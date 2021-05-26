Goldeyes Make Series of Roster Moves, Sign Five Players













The Winnipeg Goldeyes made a set of roster moves on Wednesday, including adding five players to its active roster.

The Goldeyes signed right-handed pitchers Jorge Gonzalez and Daniel Kubiuk, as well as left-handed pitcher Willie Rios. The Goldeyes have also added catcher Michael Gulino and right-handed pitcher Andrew Fernandez.

The Goldeyes also released catcher Francisco Ruiz, while right-handed pitcher John Gorman has elected to retire from professional baseball.

Lastly, the Goldeyes placed left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke on the reserve list. Seabrooke was recently named to the Canadian National Team, and will compete at the upcoming Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier in Florida along with Goldeyes’ infielder Wes Darvill.

The Goldeyes now have 24 players on their active roster.

