297 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 8 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 297 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 49,651.

Eight additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,639 active cases, 43,970 people have recovered, and 251 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 51 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,042.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 19 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 25 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 65 cases in the Southern Health region

• 169 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,171 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 757,719.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.