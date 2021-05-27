Manitoba Extends Current Public Health Orders, Pushes Remote Learning to June 7













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is extending public health restrictions for another two weeks as COVID-19 continues to stress the public health system.

Effective Saturday, May 29, the following restrictions will remain in place until June 12:

• Indoor public gatherings are not permitted and visitors are not permitted on private property, except in certain circumstances

• Requirements for employers to allow employees to work from home as much as possible

• Outdoor gatherings with anyone from outside a household are not allowed and this applies to all recreation spaces including playgrounds, golf courses, parks and sports fields

• Retail businesses may only operate at 10 percent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is fewer, and only one person per household will be allowed to enter a business, with some exceptions, such as a single parent with children or someone who requires a caregiver

• Increased requirements for malls to manage capacity and access to eliminate gatherings and ensure compliance with shopping

• Many businesses and organizations will remain closed for in-person service, including gyms and fitness clubs, restaurants and bars, personal service businesses, museums, galleries and libraries

The province says shopping malls will now be required to evict people who are gathering inside their facility. Similar to the rule of only one shopper per household, multiple people aren’t permitted to be together while inside the mall.

Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools currently learning remotely in Winnipeg and Brandon, and in the Red River Valley and Garden Valley school divisions, will continue until June 7. Schools in Dauphin will continue remote learning until June 9.

“Manitobans must stay home as much as possible for the next two weeks so our hospitals and our medical teams have the capacity to care for Manitobans when they need it,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“These measures, which are the most stringent public health orders in the country, are necessary to protect and safeguard Manitoba lives. We need the full participation of all Manitobans for these strict public health measures to work so we can bend our COVID curve back down and get back to doing some of the things we love and miss.”

