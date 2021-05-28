497 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 497 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 50,144.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,676 active cases, 44,426 people have recovered, and 238 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 49 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,042.

Friday’s cases include:

• 32 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 25 cases in the Northern health region

• 80 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 36 cases in the Southern Health region

• 324 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,480 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 761,479.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.