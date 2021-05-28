Goldeyes Sign Infielder Darren Seferina













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed infielder Darren Seferina for the 2021 season.

Seferina is a three-time all-star in the affiliated minor leagues, and last played in 2018 where he reached the Double-A level with both the St. Louis Cardinals’ and Milwaukee Brewers’ organizations.

The 27-year-old emigrated to the United States as a teenager before enrolling at Miami-Dade College in Florida. After hitting .405 with 34 stolen bases in 54 collegiate games as a freshman in 2014, Seferina was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round.

The Goldeyes now have 25 players on their active roster.