City Opens Second Intake for COVID-19 Business Support Grants













The City of Winnipeg has opened the second round of intakes for its $3 million COVID-19 business support grant program.

Small businesses and non-profit organizations can apply online for a non-repayable grant of $1,500. Recipients of the first intake of the program will need to re-apply to participate in the current intake. The grant can be used for rent, utilities, wages, personal protective equipment, sanitizing equipment, or other business expenses incurred.

“Businesses and nonprofits are doing their part in the community’s fight against COVID-19 but many of them have been financially hurt by public health orders,” said Councillor Scott Gillingham, chair of the standing policy committee on finance.

“For some, the city’s COVID-19 Economic Support Grant Program can help them survive another month and increase their chances of making it through the pandemic.”

Grant applications will be accepted until July 31, 2021. Eligible applications will be prioritized on a first-come, first-serve basis.