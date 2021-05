The City of Winnipeg has concluded its spring cleanup program and will now focus on mowing grass.

The city began its annual spring cleaning operations in late April, targeting streets, sidewalks, boulevards and parks.

The cleanup involved more than 300 pieces of equipment and approximately 500 workers.

If residents believe their boulevard has remaining excessive sand, they can contact 311 until June 13. Reports of missed streets or other street cleaning deficiencies can be made until June 30.