357 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 50,499.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man his 20s from the Winnipeg Health region

• A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,635 active cases, 44,819 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,045. Hospital data and regional case breakdown data isn’t available today due to technical issues, the province says.

2,757 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 764,440.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.