‘Commuter Challenge’ Aims to Change How Manitobans Travel to Work













WINNIPEG — With gyms closed and many Manitobans working from home owing to the pandemic, there’s never been a better time to stay active and get outdoors.

The 18th annual Commuter Challenge begins today and encourages participants to choose active and sustainable modes of travel, helping to cut air pollution, reduce traffic congestion, and lower harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

“While the increase in working from home has helped to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions in Manitoba, it is imperative that we take action now to ensure that emissions do not spike when many Manitobans return to work,” said Kris Kuzdub, sustainable transportation coordinator at Green Action Centre.

“It is our hope that the Challenge will help to keep Manitobans focused on their health and mobility as well as the environment.”

Manitobans can register for free in teams with their friends, families and co-workers or as an individual to take on the Challenge. Those who participate by logging their active and/or sustainable kilometres throughout the week will qualify to win prizes from Manitoba businesses.

The 2021 Commuter Challenge runs from May 30 to June 5 during National Environment Week.