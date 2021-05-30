292 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 7 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 50,790.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Northern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,569 active cases, 45,169 people have recovered, and 233 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 53 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,052.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 19 cases in the Northern health region

• 32 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 46 cases in the Southern Health region

• 183 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,945 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 767,411.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.