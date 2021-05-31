303 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 51,090.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,504 active cases, 45,533 people have recovered, and 236 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 48 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,053.

Monday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 13 cases in the Northern health region

• 15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 37 cases in the Southern Health region

• 226 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,599 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 770,070.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

