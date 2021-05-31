Manitobans Who Received AstraZeneca Vaccine Can Now Mix Doses













WINNIPEG — Manitobans waiting to hear when or if they can receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca/Covishield COVID-19 vaccine now have some clarity.

The province on Monday confirmed anyone who received their first dose of AstraZeneca can book their second shot to be either Pfizer or Moderna, which are both stronger mRNA vaccines with higher efficacy rates.

Individuals who received their first dose of vaccine on or before April 8 can book their second shot today, while anyone who received their first dose on or before April 13 will be able to book their second dose at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Eligibility requirements remain the same for second doses of either of the three approved vaccines.

All Indigenous people in Manitoba and individuals with specific health conditions are also eligible to book their second dose, as long as they meet the minimum time interval between doses. If anyone in these groups received a first dose of AstraZeneca/Covishield, the minimum time interval between doses is 28 days.

Dr. Joss Reimer, who is leading the province’s vaccine rollout, says the decision was made following the results of a study from Spain and seeing decisions made in Quebec and other countries.

Appointments can be booked online or by phone at 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222).

Pop-up clinics have been scheduled throughout the province in June. A complete listing is available at ProtectMB.ca.