Man Drowns After Falling Overboard in Moose Lake













A 68-year-old man from the RM of La Broquerie has drowned after falling out of his boat while fishing in Moose Lake.

Manitoba RCMP say the man and a 65-year-old woman were on a boat Saturday afternoon when he lost his balance and fell overboard. The man, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, wasn’t able to get back into the boat and went under.

The woman travelled to the nearest cottage and called for help.

RCMP and a local aquatic response team began a search and located the man’s body at around 11 p.m.

Sprague RCMP continue to investigate.