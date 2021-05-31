RAAM Clinics Receiving $819K to Bolster Addictions Support













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will increase capacity at two Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics in Winnipeg at a cost of $819,000.

The investment comes as the RAAM clinics deal with increased demand for addictions services during the pandemic.

“We know some Manitobans have increased their substance use as a way to cope with the effects of stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon.

“This investment in the RAAM clinics will increase staffing and other supports, allowing the clinics to increase their capacity and make it easier for people to access their services.”

RAAM walk-in clinics provide adults who are looking for help with problematic substance use with immediate counselling and can prescribe appropriate addictions medication, including opioid agonist treatment (OAT), to reduce or stop their substance use. They also connect patients to community treatment programs and primary care providers in their communities for ongoing care.

The two clinics in Winnipeg are located in the Crisis Response Centre at 817 Bannatyne Avenue and River Point Centre at 146 Magnus Avenue.