Suspect Charged in Elgin Avenue Homicide: Police













Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after the city’s latest homicide.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Elgin Avenue last Friday just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of an injured man in a residential building.

Police located an unresponsive man and began emergency first aid on the victim. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Logan Harold Flett, 29, of Winnipeg.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Russell John Adam Flett, 32, of Winnipeg, has been charged with manslaughter and failing to comply with a probation order and conditions of a release order. He remains in custody.