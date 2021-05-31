Woman Charged After Showing Up Armed at Winnipeg Dog Daycare













Winnipeg police have charged a woman after she attended a local dog grooming business with a semi-automatic rifle.

Police were called to The Dog Loft in the 200 block of Marion Street on Saturday afternoon after a woman was spotted loading the firearm at the door to the business.

A citizen pre-occupied the suspect until police could arrive and safely take her into custody.

A Ruger SR-22 semi-automatic .22 calibre rifle was seized. The rifle was loaded with an extended magazine but was jammed with an unfired .22 LR cartridge.

On social media, Katie Renae of The Dog Loft said the woman, who had no connection to the business, entered the building’s vestibule with the gun. No injuries were reported.

Wilma Sheena Kakegumick, 37, faces numerous charges and remains in custody.

