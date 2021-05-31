Home » News » Winnipeg Woman Killed in Crash Near Fannystelle

Winnipeg Woman Killed in Crash Near Fannystelle

May 31, 2021 3:08 PM | News


A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. approximately four kilometres west of Fannystelle, in the RM of Grey.

Manitoba RCMP say the vehicle was travelling eastbound when the driver entered the westbound lane at a curve in the road, over-corrected to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

The woman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Carman RCMP continue to investigate.


