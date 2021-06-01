232 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 51,316.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,333 active cases, 45,927 people have recovered, and 229 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 51 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,056.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 13 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 36 cases in the Southern Health region

• 168 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,396 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 772,477.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.