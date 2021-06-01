Violent Passenger Grabs Wheel of Winnipeg Transit Bus, Threatens Driver













Winnipeg police have arrested a woman after a violent incident aboard a Winnipeg Transit bus early Tuesday.

Officers were called at around 12:45 a.m. to the area of Lakewood Boulevard and Vermillion Road after a woman began agitating other passengers and eventually made her way towards the driver, where she threw food at him and insisted he drive faster.

Police say as the bus continued along its route, the woman took out a syringe, removed the cap and pointed it towards the driver, threatening to stab him. She then grabbed hold of the steering wheel, causing the bus to swerve back and forth on the roadway endangering everyone on board.

Officers caught up to the bus at Main Street and Pioneer Avenue, where a 30-year-old Winnipeg woman was taken into custody. She originally boarded the bus at Osborne Street and Morley Avenue.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000/obstruct enjoyment.

She was released to appear in court at a later date.

The driver and passengers weren’t physically injured.