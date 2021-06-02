More Manitoba Parks See Accessibility Improvements













WINNIPEG — A number of Manitoba parks have implemented additional accessibility improvements for visitors as the busy summer season begins.

The province says mobility mats, or “mobi-mats” as they have come to be known, have been installed at Pioneer Bay Beach in Clearwater Lake Provincial Park, Falcon Lake Beach in Whiteshell Provincial Park, West Beach in Grand Beach Provincial Park and Kiche Manitou Beach in Spruce Woods Provincial Park, as well as in Lundar Beach, Winnipeg Beach and Rainbow Beach provincial parks.

The mats allow people in wheelchairs or other mobility aids to access the beachfront with easy access to the water.

The mobi-mats were previously introduced in Manitoba at Birds Hill and St. Malo provincial parks.

“Our provincial parks are designed for all Manitobans and we have made significant investments to improve their accessibility,” said Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard.

“From mobility mats at beaches to accessible trails, buildings and other infrastructure, we support the goals of National AccessAbility Week (May 30-June 5) and Manitoba Access Awareness Week, and want all park visitors to be comfortable and able to enjoy the great outdoors.”