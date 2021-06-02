Heat Warnings Prompt Changes to Public Health Orders













WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials have loosened some public health restrictions due to the above-normal temperatures across this province this week.

Effective immediately, people can attend outdoor pools or splash pads at hotels, campgrounds and other private businesses. While you can go for a dip to cool off, gatherings or interactions with people not residing in your household are still prohibited.

Other changes include allowing municipalities to temporarily repurpose facilities such as libraries and community centres as cooling centres for vulnerable people who may not otherwise have the means to cool off during heat waves.

Temperatures in southern Manitoba are forecast to hover at or exceed the 30°C mark over the next several days and into early next week. Multiple heat warnings have been issued in municipalities across the province, including in Winnipeg.

“People attending these facilities must be reasonably able to maintain a separation of at least two metres from other members of the public and the rules against gathering with people outside your household still apply,” the province said of the changes.

All facilities are also expected to have required supervision and efforts will be made to ensure the public follows proper physical distancing and public health protocols. Provincially designated enforcement officers will be monitoring and recommending any required adjustments.

The new orders will be in place until June 12 at 12:01 a.m.