A four-year-old boy has died after he fell off a trailer being pulled by a tractor southwest of Brandon on Tuesday.

Killarney RCMP responded to a property in the RM of Grassland at around 7:40 p.m. and found the child deceased at the scene.

RCMP say the child was sitting on a trailer being pulled by a tractor when he was thrown off. The tractor was being driven by a 12-year-old youth at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate and Workplace Safety and Health has been notified.