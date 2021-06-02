VIDEO: Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens Ready to Begin North Division Final













The Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens begin their best of seven North Division Final tonight at Bell MTS Place. Both teams were surprise winners in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets eliminating the Edmonton Oilers in four games while the Habs rallied from the brink of elimination to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.

Joe Pascucci and former Winnipeg Jets captain Scott Campbell preview the Jets/Canadiens series and what it will take for the Jets to move on to the next round.

WATCH: