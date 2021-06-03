360 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 5 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 360 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 51,935.

Five additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the unspecified variant of concern

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,179 active cases, 46,689 people have recovered, and 212 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 45 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,067.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 19 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 23 cases in the Northern health region

• 42 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 56 cases in the Southern Health region

• 220 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,933 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 778,451.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.