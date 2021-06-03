Manitoba Tackling Vaccine Hesitancy with $1M Outreach Program













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is setting aside $1 million as part of an outreach effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister announced Thursday the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants, allowing organizations, groups, and businesses to apply for $20,000 grants to increase vaccine uptake in their communities.

“We know from research and clinical leadership that there are thousands of Manitobans who are open to vaccination, but they need support from people they know and trust to make that decision to roll up their sleeve and get the shot,” Pallister said.

“Whether it is soccer leagues calling parents, neighbourhood organizations knocking on doors or ethnocultural groups holding a vaccine clinic with food and music, we are ready to support and encourage community-based efforts to protect Manitoba through vaccination.”

The province is also expanding advertising surrounding their vaccine campaign and will create an advisory committee, co-chaired by epidemiologist Cynthia Carr and business leader Dayna Spiring, that will provide advice to the government on encouraging vaccination uptake and reopening safely.

Officials say vaccine access through clinics, pop-ups and pharmacies will be expanded to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

Groups can apply for the grants and outline how they will use the funds by the end of September.