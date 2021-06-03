NHL Calls Jets Forward Mark Scheifele In for Hearing After Hit on Evans













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele faces a hearing today after the Jets forward’s crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Canadiens Wednesday night.

Because it is not an in-person hearing, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety says in its regulations that the maximum suspension is five games.

Scheifele was assessed a major for charging and a game misconduct. The Montreal player had just come around the empty net and scored with 57 seconds left in the Canadiens’ 5-3 road win in Game 1 of the North Division final.

Evans, a 25-year-old from Toronto, flew to the ice banging his head, and was carried off on a stretcher.

Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme called the hit “vicious“ and “useless.”

In 2018, Evans was hit during a rookie showcase game, taken off the ice on a stretcher to hospital, and put in concussion protocol.