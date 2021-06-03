Winnipeg Opening Spray Pads to Beat the Heat

WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg is opening public spray pads as a heat wave wafts across southern Manitoba this week.
Changes to Manitoba’s public health orders on Wednesday allow for the operation of outdoor pools or splash pads at hotels, campgrounds and other private businesses in response to the balmy weather.
The spray pads will be monitored by the city’s Community Service Ambassadors, as all public health orders regarding gatherings and physical distancing will be in effect.
Beginning today, 20 of 23 stand-alone spray pads will open, but the city is discouraging their use for people who can otherwise cool off at their own residences. Those who do attend are asked to limit their use to no more than 30 minutes in an effort to let others cool off.
The following spray pads will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, beginning today:
- Central Park
- River Heights
- Fort Rouge
- St. Norbert
- Freight House
- Shaughnessy
- Gateway
- St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool
- Jill Officer Park
- Sturgeon Heights
- Lindenwoods
- Valley Gardens
- Lindsey Wilson Park
- Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
- Machray Park
- Waverley Heights
- Provencher Park
- Westdale
- Park City West
- West Kildonan
The spray pads at Michaëlle Jean Park (Norquay Community Centre) and Old Ex will not be opening at this time, nor will outdoor wading pools or outdoor pools. On-site washroom facilities won’t be available and spray pads won’t be sanitized.