Red River Ex Planning for Late Summer Fair













WINNIPEG — Don't count the Red River Ex out just yet.

After not being able to hold its annual event last June owing to the pandemic, organizers say plans are in the works for the Fall Fair later this summer.

“We have Plans A thru F in the works that show how we can plan, prepare and keep our guests, staff, volunteers, entertainers and partners safe, but in everyone’s best interest, we’ll have to wait a little longer to welcome everyone to Red River Exhibition Park,” said Garth Rogerson, CEO, Red River Exhibition Association.

“There is no one more eager to welcome everyone back for 10 days of great entertainment than us. But we all have to do our part, together, in order to keep everyone safe.”

The Fall Fair will run from August 27 to September 6 and focus on local music, food vendors, entertainment and a Manitoba midway. But most importantly, organizers say it will be a safe place for friends and family to finally gather again.

Further information surrounding safety protocols and how to purchase tickets will be available at a later date on the Red River Ex website.