276 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 52,531.

One additional death was also reported:

• A woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,114 active cases, 47,345 people have recovered, and 213 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 44 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,072.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 26 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 15 cases in the Northern health region

• 22 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 54 cases in the Southern Health region

• 159 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,486 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 783,911.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.